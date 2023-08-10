All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Lunar Lake CPUs spotted with Lion Cove and Skymont cores

When Lunar Lake lands, most likely in 2025, it'll have Lion Cove performance cores and Skymont efficiency cores - just as previously rumored.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Intel's Lunar Lake processors are again in the spotlight, this time with a leak about the architecture that'll be employed in the performance and efficiency cores.

Wccftech picked up on a tweet from InstLatX64 that shows Intel has added support for Lunar Lake CPUs in its latest Perfmon update.

We can see that as previously rumored, Lunar Lake will run with Lion Cove for its performance cores and Skymont with the efficiency cores.

Unfortunately, the leaked details don't give us any clues as to what the configuration of the various cores might be, from the flagship down. Don't expect anything much in terms of CPUs bristling with cores, mind you - what we have heard on the grapevine indicates that said flagship might only have four of each type of cores.

That's because the idea with Lunar Lake is that it'll be a range of mobile processors, focusing heavily on power-efficiency, so this is more about battery life than raw grunt. Previously, YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead told us we should think of Lunar Lake as a kind of Ice Lake outing.

There will be more heavyweight laptop chips from Intel, too, but those will likely come from elsewhere - presumably Arrow Lake, due late in 2024 - with Lunar Lake providing ultra-efficient silicon when it turns up, most likely relatively early in 2025. (Before all that, we'll have Meteor Lake for notebooks, of course, which is due later this year, and set for a reveal next month - with Raptor Lake Refresh on the desktop).

Of course, Lunar Lake may offer beefier core counts than simply 4+4, as the latest rumor reckons, because as ever, we need to take this kind of speculation with a whole lot of caution.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, wccftech.com, intel.com

