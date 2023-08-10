All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AI busted impersonating author by writing and selling books under their name

Author Jane Friedman has discovered half a dozen artificial intelligence-generated books falsely published under her name on Goodreads and Amazon.

An author checked her Goodreads profile last Sunday and realized that multiple books had been unlawfully published under her name.

The author is Jane Friedman, who took to X a few days ago to announce that following checking her Goodreads profile, she realized there are a "cache of garbage" books that had been uploaded to Amazon, which she didn't write. Friedman took to her blog and explained that she believes that the books were AI generated and that they were created through an AI model that had been trained on her blogging, which has been constant since 2009.

Friedman writes that she read the first pages of the books and immediately noticed the text was similar to ChatGPT responses. The author posted an update on Tuesday this week saying that the books from a Goodreads profile and Amazon were removed but not before this story of hers went viral, insinuating that the removal only took place because of notoriety within the writing and publishing community.

Furthermore, Friedman requested that Amazon and Goodreads create a way for the platforms to verify the content that is being published is authentic to authors that have their names attached to the project. Most surprising was the sheer number of books that Friedman had to report, which the author writes totaled 29 illegitimate books.

"How long until it happens again?" tweeted Friedman. "What about authors who don't have the ability to raise a big red flag like I do?"

While the request from Freidman was fulfilled, it came after an annoying response from Amazon that said that the books couldn't be removed because Friedman was unable to present official documentation that proved her name was trademarked.

NEWS SOURCE:janefriedman.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

