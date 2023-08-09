All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

TEAMGROUP's new T-CREATE EXPERT memory cards offer impressive speed and capacities of up to 2TB

New high-speed and high-end memory cards for creators from TEAMGROUP, with the latest T-CREATE EXPERT offerings available in up to 2TB capacities.

TEAMGROUP's new T-CREATE EXPERT memory cards offer impressive speed and capacities of up to 2TB
Published
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

TEAMGROUP has a pair of new high-speed and high-end memory cards as part of its T-CREATE line-up with the new T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type-B and T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type-B. Designed for creators that take high-speed shots and record raw 4K and 8K videos, both cards offer impressive write speeds of up to 1,700 MB/s and read speeds of up to 1,800 MB/s.

The new T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type-B and T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type-B memory cards, image credit: TEAMGROUP.
Open Gallery 4

The new T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type-B and T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type-B memory cards, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

Adopting pSLC technology to deliver SLC-like read and write speeds that match their rugged durability, TEAMGROUP notes that write speed can be maintained at 1,600 MB/s over long periods for continuous recording or file transfers.

And they're available in high capacities using a PCIe 3.0x2 interface, with the T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus featuring a maximum capacity of 1.3TB and the CFexpress Type-B featuring up to a whopping 2TB of storage space - which works out to be close to six hours of 8K video recorded with a raw 800Mbps bitrate.

As high-end memory cards, TEAMGROUP offers a comprehensive 5-year warranty and data rescue service. Here's a look at both specifications, with links to their respective product pages.

T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Plus Type-B Memory Card

TEAMGROUP's new T-CREATE EXPERT memory cards offer impressive speed and capacities of up to 2TB 03
Open Gallery 4
  • Interface: CFexpress 2.0 / PCIe 3.0x2
  • Form Factor: Type-B
  • Capacity: 325GB / 650GB / 1.3TB
  • Voltage: 3.3V
  • Operation Temperature: 0℃ ~ 70℃
  • Storage Temperature: -40℃ ~ 85℃
  • Performance: 325GB: Read up to 1,800 MB/s; Write up to 1,600 MB/s, 650GB: Read up to 1,800 MB/s; Write up to 1,700 MB/s, 1.3TB: Read up to 1,800 MB/s; Write up to 1,700 MB/s
  • TBW: 325GB: 7,000TBW, 650GB: 14,000TBW, 1.3TB: 28,000TBW
  • Weight: 10g
  • Dimensions: 38.5(L) x 29.8(W) x 3.8(H) mm
  • Operating System: exFAT file, Compatible with any devices supporting CFexpress 2.0 standards and CFexpress Type-B formats. Also backward compatible with any devices supporting XQD standards.
  • Warranty: 5-year limited warranty

T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress Type-B Memory Card

TEAMGROUP's new T-CREATE EXPERT memory cards offer impressive speed and capacities of up to 2TB 04
Open Gallery 4
  • Interface: CFexpress 2.0 / PCIe 3.0x2
  • Form Factor: Type-B
  • Capacity: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
  • Voltage: 3.3V
  • Operation Temperature: 0℃ ~ 70℃
  • Storage Temperature: -40℃ ~ 85℃
  • Performance: 512GB: Read up to 1,800 MB/s; Write up to 1,500 MB/s, 1TB: Read up to 1,800 MB/s; Write up to 1,700 MB/s, 2TB: Read up to 1,800 MB/s; Write up to 1,700 MB/s
  • Weight: 10g
  • Dimensions: 38.5(L) x 29.8(W) x 3.8(H) mm
  • Operating System: exFAT file, Compatible with any devices supporting CFexpress 2.0 standards and CFexpress Type-B formats. Also backward compatible with any devices supporting XQD standards.
  • Warranty: 5-year limited warranty
Buy at Amazon

TEAMGROUP T-Create Expert Overclocking 10L DDR5 32GB Kit (2 x 16GB) 6000MHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$77.99
---
Buy
$84.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2023 at 8:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:teamgroupinc.com, teamgroupinc.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.