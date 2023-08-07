All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple Watch Series 9 will be 'basically unchanged' from older models according to one leaker

The Apple Watch Series 9 looks set to be little more than a spec bump this year, one leaker claims. But there is expected to be a big speed boost at least.

Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

When Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 9 next month we can expect it to be all about the spec bump rather than any big new design changes, according to a new leak. That means that anyone who had been hoping for a big change in the way the Apple Watch Series 9 looks is set to be left disappointed. Maybe next year!

This is according to a new MacRumors report based on a post by Weibo leaker Instant Digital. According to them, the Apple Watch Series 9 will be "basically unchanged" when compared to the model that is currently available. That model is the Apple Watch Series 8, which itself was basically unchanged from the Apple Watch Series 7 that came before it.

Apple Watch Series 9 will be 'basically unchanged' from older models according to one leaker 02
Open Gallery 2

This is all in terms of design, of course. There are still expected to be reasons to buy the new Apple Watch. We'd been told by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to expect the new Apple Watches to feature an upgraded S9 chip that will offer improved performance when compared to older models. This will be the first time that the Apple Watches have been updated, in terms of processing power, in a number of years. And while the wearables might not change that much in terms of aesthetics the improved performance will be most welcome.

The Apple Watch Series 9 isn't likely to be the only wearable to debut next month, however. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also thought to be in the cards but a big design change isn't likely to happen there, either. However, some reports have suggested that we can expect Apple to add a new color to the mix. Gurman believes that there is a chance Apple could resurrect a darker titanium color after having ditched plans to launch one in 2022.

The September launches are going to be many, too. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple is also expected to be set to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All of this could happen on September 12 or September 13, with a release taking place around a week later.

The fun doesn't stop there, either. Apple is also thought to be planning to launch a number of M3-powered Macs before the end of the year as well, including new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices. Then we're into 2024 and the expected arrival of the Vision Pro headset and all that will entail.

NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

