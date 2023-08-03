Is this Hades playthrough the most impressive feat ever achieved in gaming? Quite possibly

As well as an incredible amount of skill, this umodded playthrough of Hades at max difficulty required an incredible amount of luck.

It was thought that a max difficulty playthrough of the game Hades, with no mods or cheesing, was impossible to pull off - but an intrepid YouTuber has proved that isn't the case.

As you can see in the above video, Jade managed to beat Hades at Heat 64 (max difficulty), unmodded and unseeded, in a straight playthrough that took 30 minutes.

Hades, a rogue-like hack and slash dungeon crawler, is regarded as a masterpiece by many gamers, but when you notch up that difficulty, it becomes incredibly, incredibly hard.

As GamesRadar, which spotted the achievement, points out, the Hades gaming community has been trying to figure out how to beat Heat 64 ever since the game was released (three years ago).

What makes it so very tricky is that at the most fiendish difficulty setting, it's not just about having an incredible amount of skill, but also luck. Apparently, one top player estimated that there's about a 0.0147% chance of picking up the optimal gear and abilities in order to have the best odds of managing to finish the game on max difficulty.

So, those are vanishingly slim odds, and of course as your run progresses and you realize luck is on your side, the pressure must mount not to make a mistake.

In fact, Jade had beaten Hades on Heat 64 in the past, but with mods enabled to ensure some key abilities were granted (like 'Explosive Return', which in this full unmodded successful run, they get right off the bat - there's undoubtedly a whole lot of getting lucky here).