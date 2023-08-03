EA's FC24 will feature 19,000 players across 30 leagues

Electronic Arts' new non-FIFA FC24 football game will feature 19,000 footballers, 700 squads, and 30 leagues, not unlike the previous FIFA 23 game.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirms the new publisher's new FC24 game will feature 19,000 fully-licensed players.

Following its break with FIFA, EA decided to make its own football label with the FC brand. The first game in the series, FC24, aims to recreate the billion-dollar vivacity that the FIFA games are known for, and to do that, the publisher acquired rights to add a similar amount of footballers as FIFA 23:

"With these recent announcements, alongside our ongoing network of partnerships, the game will showcase 19,000 fully-licensed footballers, 700 squads, 30 leagues, and the biggest competitions," Wilson said during the EA Q1 2024 earnings call.

"As a result, FC24 is the most authentic interactive football experience ever created. It's also a massive leap forward in gameplay innovation with a trio of cutting-edge technologies: HyperMotion V, PlayStyles by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite engine.

"The highly anticipated release of FC24 in September is the first giant step forward towards realizing a multi-experience global platform capable of connecting over 1 billion fans."

Here's a recap of the leagues and competitions that FC24 will feature, courtesy of The Loadout:

Men's leagues and competitions