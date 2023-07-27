All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The new ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D gaming laptop from ASUS is the first mobile device to feature AMD's PC gaming focused 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD officially unveils the new Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, the first mobile processor with 3D V-Cache
Published
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

Earlier this week, we got word that there was a brand-new Ryzen 9 7945HX3D mobile CPU from AMD out in the wild, and today the company has confirmed that it is indeed real and the very first mobile CPU to feature its impressive 3D V-Cache technology. AMD's 3D V-Cache powered Ryzen CPUs deliver some of the best gaming performance in the desktop space, so this is great news for laptop and notebook gamers.

It's set to debut in a single product, though, the ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D laptop from ASUS - the first device to use "exclusive AMD 3D V-Cache technology." The addition of 3D V-Cache stacked L3 cache technology brings the on-chip memory capacity up to an impressive 144 MB, and this is paired with a max boost clock speed of 5.4GHz in a 55W TDP package - making it one of the fastest mobile processors currently available.

With 3D V-Cache in the desktop space delivering a sizable boost to gaming performance in resolutions like 1080p and 1440p, it's the sort of product that makes perfect sense for gaming laptops. Not to mention the lower power draw of X3D CPUs being ideal for the efficiency-is-king mobile market.

Of course, we'll have to wait until we see benchmark results to see the effect of 3D V-Cache in a laptop environment, but odds are we should see the same excellent performance the new Ryzen 7 7800X3D brought to desktop gaming. The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D powered ASUS ROG Scar 17 gaming laptop will ship on August 22, 2023.

Here's a look at the full specs for the new Ryzen 9 7945HX3D mobile CPU.

  • Product: AMD Ryzen 9 Processor with Radeon Graphics
  • CPU Cores/Threads: 16/32
  • Max. Boost Clock: Up to 5.4GHz
  • Base Clock: 2.3GHz
  • L1 Cache: 1MB
  • L2 Cache: 16MB
  • L3 Cache: 128MB
  • Default TDP: 55W
  • AMD Configurable TDP (cTDP): 55-75W
  • Processor Technology for CPU Cores: TSMC 5nm FinFET
  • Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax): 89°C
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon 610M
  • Graphics Core Count: 2
  • Graphics Frequency: 2200 MHz
NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

