All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
TRENDING: Nuclear powered rocket to cut the travel time to Mars in half by traveling 500,000 mph

WhatApp's new instant video messages are for when typing just won't do

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out instant video message support for those times when you just want to send a short video clip to someone.

WhatApp's new instant video messages are for when typing just won't do
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

WhatsApp has announced that it is now rolling out a new feature that will make it easier for people to send short video messages to each other. Users can already send short audio clips, but this new feature adds video to the mix for the first time.

The new feature, aptly called instant video messages, allows people to quickly record and then share short videos directly in the main chat window.

WhatApp's new instant video messages are for when typing just won't do 02
Open Gallery 2

Each video can be 60 seconds long at most which does ensure that people won't be sending long videos to each other. This instant video message feature is clearly designed for those times when taking a photo of something just won't cut it, and a video becomes the best medium for explaining something.

Some examples that WhatsApp shares include wishing someone a happy birthday or laughing at a joke while bringing good news is another example offered. All of those seem to work for us, although we do wonder if a synchronous video call would be the better option for some of them. Either way, there's a new feature for WhatsApp users to take for a spin.

Quite when they'll be able to do that isn't immediately clear, however. WhatsApp's announcement blog post says that video messages are rolling out now and that they will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. That suggests that those who aren't seeing them just yet should probably just sit back and wait. It sounds like instant video messages might take a little while to reach every corner of the globe.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/27/2023 at 3:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.whatsapp.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.