Latest watchOS 10 beta adds the cutest Snoopy watch faces

Apple's latest watchOS 10 Apple Watch beta includes some super-cute Snoopy watch faces that are also animated - and might just be the best thing ever.

The Apple Watch is getting some new software this fall when watchOS 10 finally ships. The update was announced during WWDC on June 5 and it's been in developer beta ever since. The latest beta includes one of the features that wowed everyone when it was previewed - a new animated Snoopy watch faces.

Apple has only just added the new animated watch faces and people have been enjoying it ever since the updated beta arrived a day or two ago.

The new watch faces show Snoopy and Woodstock but rather than be static images they're animated in such a way that they react to the time, The result is that the watch hands can knock the pair over while they're in position and the effect is as cute as it sounds.

Those who are on the public watchOS 10 beta can download the updated version and take these new faces for a spin right now. For everyone else, the update is expected to be released to the public this fall around the same time that updated Apple Watches arrive.

If the rumors are true we can expect Apple to announce a new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and refreshed Apple Watch SE during the month of October. That'll come just weeks after Apple releases the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups, too.

That won't be the end of Apple's year, either. New M3-powered iPad Pro tablets and Mac computers are also likely to debut before the year draws to a close which will make the last few months particularly busy indeed.