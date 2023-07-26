All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Digital made up 77% of Capcom's Q1 gaming revenues, and 86% of total game sales

Capcom's latest Q1 2023 earnings continue the latest trend in digital-skewed earnings, with physical once again being outpaced at the Japanese publisher.

Digital made up 77% of Capcom's Q1 gaming revenues, and 86% of total game sales
Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Like most of the top video game publishers and platform-holders, Capcom also made most of its gaming revenues from digital.

Digital made up 77% of Capcom's Q1 gaming revenues, and 86% of total game sales 1322
Open Gallery 7

Digital has been slowly taking over the video games market for many years now. The Gen8 console cycle gave way to a paradigm shift towards live games and subscription services, and now both PlayStation and Xbox make most of their revenues from in-game purchases and digital sales.

Capcom is one of the publishers that has contributed strongly towards this trend, and digital is a big reason why the company is able to deliver strong consistent operating income growth across its games unit. According to Capcom's latest Q1 2023 financial report, the Japanese games-maker once again made most of its game unit sales and total video games revenues from digital delivery.

Digital made up 77% of Capcom's Q1 gaming revenues, and 86% of total game sales 7
Open Gallery 7

Read Also: Capcom delivers record Q1 with net sales, operating income, and profits reaching new highs

In the period from April 1 - June 30, Capcom sold a record-breaking 13.5 million games, more titles than the company has sold in any quarter for the last 7 years.

Digital made up 77% of Capcom's Q1 gaming revenues, and 86% of total game sales 8
Open Gallery 7

Out of these 13.5 million game sales, 86% of them, or 11.6 million copies, were sold digitally. That leaves physical game sales at 1.9 million and comprising just 14% of total unit sales.

Digital made up 77% of Capcom's Q1 gaming revenues, and 86% of total game sales 6
Open Gallery 7

In terms of revenues, digital once again took the lead. On a yen to USD converted basis using quarter-end foreign exchange rates, Capcom generated $285 million from digital game sales and content, accounting for 77% of total Digital Contents game segment revenues.

Physical, on the other hand, made up 23% of total revenues with $89 million.

Digital made up 77% of Capcom's Q1 gaming revenues, and 86% of total game sales 10
Open Gallery 7

Capcom notes that its strongest games sold throughout FY23 include new titles like Street Fighter 6 (1.97 million units sold), and Resident Evil 4 (1.17 million units sold in FY23 so far, pushing total lifetime sales to 4.95 million), which technically released at the tail-end of FY22 but will nonetheless have a strong impact on FY23 sales due to Capcom's excellent catalog performance.

Digital made up 77% of Capcom's Q1 gaming revenues, and 86% of total game sales 123
Open Gallery 7
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2023 at 6:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.