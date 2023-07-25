All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Remnant 2 is a new game where even the GeForce RTX 4090 struggles to hit 60fps in 4K

POPULAR

Remnant 2 is out this week, and it needs NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, or Intel XeSS enabled to hit 60fps in 4K even though it doesn't feature any ray-tracing.

Remnant 2 is a new game where even the GeForce RTX 4090 struggles to hit 60fps in 4K
Published
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

The highly anticipated Remnant 2 from developer Gunfire Games is out this week, and it might be the first game without ray-tracing to require the use of NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, or Intel XeSS to achieve an optimal and playable 60fps experience in 4K. It's a visually impressive title, but many PC gamers are wondering why performance is so bad.

Remnant II on PC needs DLSS, FSR, or XeSS upscaling to hit 60fps in 4K on a GeForce RTX 4090.
Open Gallery 2

Remnant II on PC needs DLSS, FSR, or XeSS upscaling to hit 60fps in 4K on a GeForce RTX 4090.

A high-profile PC game launch that has performance issues on day one? Not exactly headline news, but when it comes to Remnant 2, you absolutely need to have one of the upscalers mentioned above turned on - even on a GeForce RTX 4090. Gunfire Games confirmed as much over on Reddit, where it posted, "We designed the game with upscaling in mind (DLSS/FSR/XeSS)" and that for "the smoothest gameplay," you'll need to leave them on.

Over on DSOG, writer John Papadopoulos got to play the game early via the Ultimate Edition. He could not achieve native 4K 60fps performance using the game's Ultra settings with a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. "The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 cannot run Remnant 2 with 60fps at native 4K and Ultra Settings," he writes. "The game does not even use any Ray Tracing effects, so we really don't know what the hell is going on here."

"While the game looks miles better than its predecessor, it does not justify its ridiculously high GPU requirements," John adds. The average frame rate of 40fps shot up to 70fps with the DLSS Super Resolution Quality mode, which increased to an average frame rate of 103 fps when enabling DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

Relying on DLSS for performance isn't bad; simply look at titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Portal with RTX - where the technology is a must at 4K, even on a GeForce RTX 4090. But these examples feature extensive real-time ray-traced lighting, and DLSS presents visuals that aren't possible to run natively in 2023. A glimpse of the future, so to speak.

Per the gameplay deep dive trailer below, it's a visually impressive game, but not something you'd say was a step or two above games the GeForce RTX 4090 can handle in 4K without breaking a sweat.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC 24GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1599.00
$1599.00$1599.00$1599.00
Buy
$1599.00
$1599.00$1599.00$1599.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2023 at 12:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dsogaming.com, reddit.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.