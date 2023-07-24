All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Former Google executive drops stark warning about robots replacing human for sex

POPULAR

A former senior Google executive has warned that virtual reality and augmented reality headsets will soon be used for simulated sexual experiences.

Former Google executive drops stark warning about robots replacing human for sex
Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

A former Google executive has warned during a podcast that the emergence of artificial intelligence-powered devices combined with the power of augmented/virtual reality headsets will result in robots replacing humans for sex.

The stark warning was given by Google X's former chief of business officer Mo Gawdat who appeared on the impact theory podcast hosted by Tom Bilyeu. For those that don't know, Google Access X is the company's Semi secret research and development arm that was created in 2010 as an effort to develop moonshot-based businesses under Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Gawdat explained during the podcast that virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, such as Apple's recently announced Vision Pro or Meta's Quest 3, will soon be used to create sexual experiences.

Former Google executive drops stark warning about robots replacing human for sex 2631
Open Gallery 2

The former Google employee was asked if these devices would be sentient or not, to which he replied, "Does it really matter if the Morgan Freeman talking to you on the screen is actually Morgan Freeman or an AI generated avatar, if you're convinced that it is Morgan Freeman? We get lost in those conversations of are they alive are they sentient, doesn't matter if my brain believes they are, they are."

Despite these claims from the former Google staff member, studies from a team of UK doctors in 2018 indicated that sex robots wouldn't solve widespread issues of loneliness among humans or reduce the number of violent sex crimes.

"It remains unproven that intimacy 'needs' will be satisfied: there could be worsened distress," the doctors wrote. "While a human may genuinely desire a sexbot, reciprocation can only be artificially mimicked."

Buy at Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy - PlayStation 5 | English | EU Import Region Free

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$52.95
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$54.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2023 at 6:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.