Local officials sound alarm on escaped individuals infected with rare deadly bacteria

Authorities have sounded the alarm on several hospitalized individuals that have escaped with rare and deadly bacteria called anthrax.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Reports from the Russian state-run news agency TASS reveal that individuals infected with a rare bacteria have escaped hospitalization.

A family near a Siberian city
A family near a Siberian city

The reports state that individuals contracted the rare and deadly bacteria known as anthrax, and after being hospitalized, escaped their beds, resulting in a public health alert from authorities. The individuals are located in Russia's southern Siberian region, and reportedly escaped in late June. Where did the anthrax come from? Scientists theorize the uptick in anthrax cases can be traced back to increasing temperatures that thawed permafrost within the region.

Reports indicate that the most recently recorded anthrax case happened in a town called Bizhiktig-Khaya, Russia, where a herd of unvaccinated animals contracted anthrax. The shepherds were then sent to hospital after becoming infected with the bacteria. TASS reports that on June 30, a local resident of the area was sent to hospital for an anthrax infection after they visited the area. Notably, the area of the outbreak is known for horse meat consumption.

As for the escaped patients, hospitals ordered the four infected individuals to stay at the hospital until they showed zero signs of infection. However, all four individuals have since escaped. On a more positive note, the hospital said that each of the individuals were in a "satisfactory condition", but weren't supposed to be discharged until "all manifestations of the disease on the skin have healed."

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, npr.org, tass.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

