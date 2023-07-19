Want cheap Netflix without ads? Sadly that ship has sailed as basic plan is canceled

The cheapest plan that doesn't have adverts is now the standard product, and it's a good deal more expensive than the basic subscription was.

Netflix has just got rid of its 'basic' subscription plan for the US and UK, and while those who are currently signed up to it can stay on the basic tier, nobody else can take this option going forward.

2

Netflix first axed the basic plan in Canada, and now it has done so in the US too (Image Credit: Netflix)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Grand Theft Auto V reaches its most realistic state yet with crazy new mod

The basic subscription was the cheapest way to watch Netflix without adverts, but now, as spotted by Cordbusters, that's the 'standard' plan in the US and UK (following Canada's lead, where this policy was already adopted).

The difference is that you'll pay $15.49 per month for a standard subscription, whereas basic was pitched at $9.99, a good deal cheaper.

The cheapest option remains the $6.99 monthly 'standard with ads' plan, but of course, as the name suggests, the catch with this is that you have adverts injected into your viewing experience. (Plus some content isn't available, but Netflix reckons that the vast majority is, so you shouldn't be missing out on much at all in that respect).

In an updated help document regarding its various plans and prices, Netflix observed: "The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account."

So, if you want to keep basic, you must maintain your subscription forever. Pause it, and you'll lose it, in other words.

Of course, for the extra money, standard does offer some considerable perks over basic, most notably the ability to watch in Full HD resolution (which you can also do in the ad-supported tier).

But for those who didn't care about viewing in 720p - those watching on a small laptop display, perhaps - the basic plan was a good shout for saving a fair chunk of cash. And more choice is always a good thing, but sadly, that basic option is no longer.