GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

YouTubers, 'The Slo Mo Guys', have captured just how much a human face contorts while bouncing on a trampoline, and the results are hilarious.

YouTubers show in slow-motion how your face contorts when bouncing on a trampoline
Ever wondered what your face looks like while you are bouncing on a trampoline? The Slo Mo Guys have done the test, and the results are hilariously surprising.

When people hear the word g-force, they are either thinking about NVIDIA's GeForce graphics cards, or what fighter pilots experience when they are flying around at extremely high speeds. More specifically, g-force is the measurement of force, typically through acceleration, that causes a perception of weight to be experienced. An example of this would be a fighter pilot pulling up hard and fast, or simply bouncing on a trampoline at home.

The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate that bouncing on a trampoline, at least in the video linked above, resulted in 7.5Gs being generated. However, these g-forces are only experienced for a split second, but while they are being experienced, the face of the human bouncing completely contorts, much like a fighter pilot while they are pulling up. The slow-motion footage captured showcases the skin on the face stretching for a split second and then bouncing back to its normal place once the g-forces have passed.

Above is a clip from Top Gun: Maverick that demonstrates how often g-forces are felt by fighter pilots performing quick maneuvers. It should be noted that Top Gun: Maverick was filmed inside real fighter jets, and the stretching you can see on Tom Cruise's face is as real as it gets. I think I will stick to the split-second g-forces that are experienced on a trampoline.

NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com, youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

