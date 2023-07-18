Star Citizen's Cloud Imperium Games merges with game dev Turbulent

Star Citizen merges with its long-time game developer partner Turbulent as it doubles-down on its ambitious new content like the Squadron 42 campaign.

Cloud Imperium Games, the company that makes the mega-popular Star Citizen space sim game, has merged with its long-time game development partner Turbulent.

As Star Citizen continues expanding, so too must the teams behind the decade-long live game. CIG has announced that it is joining forces--and companies--with its 11-year partner Turbulent to continue its ambition to disrupt the video games landscape. And, of course, deliver the anticipated Squadron 42 campaign to Star Citizen players.

So who exactly is Turbulent? The studio has worked on various dimensions of Star Citizen, including the game's original website, its StarMap, social systems, and also helped worldbuilding and concept creations.

Turbulent gives an concise update on its history in a merger announcement post.

In its 21 years of existence, Turbulent has evolved with the changing digital industry by adopting no less than four different business models. Originally a communications agency, Turbulent has become a custom software development firm, a multimedia and web series producer, and a web platform and video game supplier. Over the course of its history, Turbulent has produced more than 250 interactive projects, developed for the benefit of its many clients in the video game, education, and entertainment sectors. These projects have won hundreds of awards in a variety of national and international competitions.

Following the merger with Turbulent, Cloud Imperium Games will grow to include 1,100 workers, making it one of the largest independent video games publishers on the planet.

CIG says that all 189 Turbulent workers will not be moved around and current management will remain in place.

Cloud Imperium Games said this about the merger in their announcement post: