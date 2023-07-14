This AI extension has gone viral as it gives everyone their own 'personal assistant'

Using technology to improve productivity and organization is one of the many benefits of adopting it into your life, and now people around the world can utilize an AI-powered extension to get their own "personal assistant".

Virtual assistants are here, or at least in the form of Google calendar assistant. If you are a Google calendar user, or are interested in organizing your day with to-do lists with specific times, Reclaim AI may be the extension you are looking for. Izzy Mignone has posted a viral TikTok showcasing the power of Reclaim AI, and according to the video, users tell Reclaim AI when they want, for example, to take a lunch break that's between 30 minutes and 1 hour.

Reclaim AI will automatically put the lunch break into the user's Google Calendar and between events that are already scheduled. For example, if you have a meeting scheduled from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM and another meeting at 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM, Reclaim AI will automatically put your lunch break right in the middle of those meetings. However, that is not all. Here's where it gets cool. If something comes up and you are unable to take your lunch break, Reclaim AI will automatically schedule your break in the next possible timeslot.

The same principle can be applied to tasks. Users can tell Reclaim AI what tasks they need to be completed and by when and the AI will automatically schedule them into the user's Google Calendar. The power of this extension has even gained the attention of Google, which commented on Izzy's video with the above statement.

Check out Reclaim AI here.