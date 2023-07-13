All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Diablo 4 Barbarian records Critical Hit with 36 zeroes, filling the screen with a single number

Diablo 4 player records 35,248,198,783,801,730,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 points of damage, which is insane and clearly broken. But fun to see.

Diablo 4 Barbarian records Critical Hit with 36 zeroes, filling the screen with a single number
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

A Diablo IV Barbarian player has recorded a 35 undecillion damage Critical Hit, a number with 36 zeroes, taking the idea of insane damage to a whole new level. The exact damage recorded was 35,248,198,783,801,730,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, and overpowered doesn't even begin to cut it, as most high-end damage numbers in the game sit at around a few hundred-thousand points of damage compared to this silliness.

Diablo IV Barbarian player has recorded a 35 undecillion damage Critical Hit.
Open Gallery 2

Diablo IV Barbarian player has recorded a 35 undecillion damage Critical Hit.

If you're rocking a Barbarian in Diablo IV, you're undoubtedly sitting there waiting for a full list of the gear and skills used so you can give it a shot before this specific Barbarian build gets nerfed by Blizzard. It all comes down to the interaction between key Legendary Aspects - the Aspect of Berserk Ripping, Skullbreaker's Aspect, and the Aspect of Anemia.

And it's all about Bleed damage, with Rob2628 recording the insane damage number, the first player in the world to hit Level 100. He outlines the build and what it's doing in the following video.

It's worth noting that this is considered a 'broken build' by Rob and other players; it's not meant to be viewed as a viable playstyle, but instead, something to fix before the launch of Diablo IV's first season next week. Odds are the team at Blizzard has seen this video and is working on a fix as we speak. On the plus side, I was today years old when I first heard about undecillion as a number with 36 zeroes at the end.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV- PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99 $64.99 $69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$68.00
$68.00 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/13/2023 at 12:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, icy-veins.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.