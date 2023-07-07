MSI unveil the G274QPF, a new 27-inch 170Hz eSports gaming monitor

MSI has unveiled a new eSports-centered gaming monitor that will be placed in the company's line-up of offerings alongside its already released counter-part.
MSI wants to introduce gamers to the G274QPF, which is essentially a non-Quantum Dot version of the MSI G274QPF-QD, a gaming monitor that was reviewed very highly by TweakTown and even given our Best Value Award. MSI has outfitted the G274QPF with all of the specifications of the G274QPF-QD, but removed the Quantum Dot technology which results in narrower color space coverage of 121% sRGB, 96% Adobe RGB, 93% DCI-P3.
As for the panel its 27-inches at a resolution of 2560 x 1440 with Rapid IPS technology and a 1 ms GTG response time. Perfect for gamers that are looking to get buttery smooth gameplay in games that require higher frame rates, such as competitive first-person-shooter titles. The G274QPF offers 400 nits of brightness, AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-sync support.
- Rapid IPS - Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.
- WQHD High Resolution - Games will look even better, displaying more details.
- 170Hz Refresh Rate - Respond faster with smoother frames.
- 1ms GTG Response Time - Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
- AMD FreeSync Premium - Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
- HDR 400 - Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.
- Type-C Display and Charging - Allowing you to power your devices (up to 15W) and effortlessly connect to any device.
- Night Vision - Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
- Wide Color Gamut - Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined.
- Frameless Design - Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with super narrow bezels.
- 178° Wide Viewing Angle - Colors and details will stay sharp at more angles with a 178° wide viewing angle.
- Anti-Flicker & Less Blue Light - Game even longer by preventing eye strain and fatigue.
- Adjustable Stand - Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
For more information on the G274QPF, check out MSI's website listing here.