MSI unveil the G274QPF, a new 27-inch 170Hz eSports gaming monitor

MSI has revealed it will be releasing a brand new 1440p gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 170Hz that will support both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

MSI has unveiled a new eSports-centered gaming monitor that will be placed in the company's line-up of offerings alongside its already released counter-part.

MSI unveil the G274QPF, a new 27-inch 170Hz eSports gaming monitor 145220
MSI wants to introduce gamers to the G274QPF, which is essentially a non-Quantum Dot version of the MSI G274QPF-QD, a gaming monitor that was reviewed very highly by TweakTown and even given our Best Value Award. MSI has outfitted the G274QPF with all of the specifications of the G274QPF-QD, but removed the Quantum Dot technology which results in narrower color space coverage of 121% sRGB, 96% Adobe RGB, 93% DCI-P3.

As for the panel its 27-inches at a resolution of 2560 x 1440 with Rapid IPS technology and a 1 ms GTG response time. Perfect for gamers that are looking to get buttery smooth gameplay in games that require higher frame rates, such as competitive first-person-shooter titles. The G274QPF offers 400 nits of brightness, AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-sync support.

MSI unveil the G274QPF, a new 27-inch 170Hz eSports gaming monitor 859
MSI unveil the G274QPF, a new 27-inch 170Hz eSports gaming monitor 8965
MSI unveil the G274QPF, a new 27-inch 170Hz eSports gaming monitor 1452
MSI unveil the G274QPF, a new 27-inch 170Hz eSports gaming monitor 012102
  • Rapid IPS - Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.
  • WQHD High Resolution - Games will look even better, displaying more details.
  • 170Hz Refresh Rate - Respond faster with smoother frames.
  • 1ms GTG Response Time - Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
  • AMD FreeSync Premium - Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
  • HDR 400 - Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.
  • Type-C Display and Charging - Allowing you to power your devices (up to 15W) and effortlessly connect to any device.
  • Night Vision - Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
  • Wide Color Gamut - Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined.
  • Frameless Design - Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with super narrow bezels.
  • 178° Wide Viewing Angle - Colors and details will stay sharp at more angles with a 178° wide viewing angle.
  • Anti-Flicker & Less Blue Light - Game even longer by preventing eye strain and fatigue.
  • Adjustable Stand - Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.

For more information on the G274QPF, check out MSI's website listing here.

NEWS SOURCE:displayspecifications.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

