All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Man caught trying to enter country with 420 SSDs taped to his body

Chinese customs have caught a man with 420 SSDs worth more than $30,000 at the border, specifically the hardware smuggler at 420 M.2 SSDs.

Man caught trying to enter country with 420 SSDs taped to his body
Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

A man has been caught by Chinese border security attempting to smuggle in 420 SSDs by strapping them to his body.

Hardware smuggling is becoming a real issue, or at least it is in China, as seemingly many individuals are attempting to get across as much hardware as they can in an effort to resell them to reseller sites for profit. According to Chinese news publication HKEPC, a man has been caught by Chinese authorities attempting to get 420 M.2 SSDs estimated to be worth around $33,000 across the border.

The publication didn't state what models of SSDs the man had strapped all around his body, but given the total estimated price of the haul, we can assume they would have been higher-end storage solutions. This isn't the first time someone has been caught smuggling hardware into China, as it was only in March this year that an individual was caught with 239 CPUs strapped to his body.

Additionally, reports indicate that in 2022 a woman attempted to smuggle more than 200 Intel CPUs within a fake pregnant belly, while earlier this year, a man tried to get 84 SSDs across the border inside of an electric scooter.

"A man surnamed Guo went from Macau to Zhuhai via Gongbei Customs. The customs officer found that he was wearing a loose coat and had a strange bulge in his waist and abdomen when walking, so he was intercepted for investigation. After further inspection, customs officers seized a large number of plastic film-wrapped memories and M.2 SSDs in his waist and abdomen, a total of 450 pieces, with an estimated value of about HKD$258,000," writes HKEPC

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99 $68.94 $69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/7/2023 at 6:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, tomshardware.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.