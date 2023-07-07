Man caught trying to enter country with 420 SSDs taped to his body

Chinese customs have caught a man with 420 SSDs worth more than $30,000 at the border, specifically the hardware smuggler at 420 M.2 SSDs.

Hardware smuggling is becoming a real issue, or at least it is in China, as seemingly many individuals are attempting to get across as much hardware as they can in an effort to resell them to reseller sites for profit. According to Chinese news publication HKEPC, a man has been caught by Chinese authorities attempting to get 420 M.2 SSDs estimated to be worth around $33,000 across the border.

The publication didn't state what models of SSDs the man had strapped all around his body, but given the total estimated price of the haul, we can assume they would have been higher-end storage solutions. This isn't the first time someone has been caught smuggling hardware into China, as it was only in March this year that an individual was caught with 239 CPUs strapped to his body.

Additionally, reports indicate that in 2022 a woman attempted to smuggle more than 200 Intel CPUs within a fake pregnant belly, while earlier this year, a man tried to get 84 SSDs across the border inside of an electric scooter.