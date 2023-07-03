Console gaming has highest play-to-pay conversion rate, analyst firm Newzoo says

Console gamers are the most likely to convert from player to payer, and console has the 'highest share of users' willing to spend $25 or more on games.

A new report from analyst firm Newzoo concludes that console gamers are more likely to go from players to payers.

Console gaming has more payers than mobile and PC gaming, a new report from Newzoo indicates. Based on the report, which measured a size of 59,040 gamers in a global weighted average across 36 markets, roughly 57% of people who played video games in the last 6 months actually spent money on them. This implies that around 43% of gamers, or over 25,000 people, play free-to-play titles and don't actually spend money on games.

Of those who play console games, 87% of them actually spend money on in-game items such as cosmetics and microtransactions.