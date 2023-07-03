All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All of Far Cry's source code has been leaked online and is available to download

The entire source code for the first Far Cry game has been leaked on the site Internet Archive and has been shared around social media platforms.

Reports indicate that the original source code for the first Far Cry game has leaked onto the website Internet Archive.

The file was uploaded to Internet Archive and titled "Far Cry 1.34 Complete", but according to reports, it's unclear if the source code contains updates or patches. However, the fact that the title contains .34, suggests that the files contain patches, but according to gamers who have downloaded the source code, it's "not complete, but close".

"From my educated guess, this is some source tree leak for the PC version of the game to add support for the Ubisoft game launcher / DRM," posts one gamer.

"It does contain some .exes but no Xbox code and no game assets. The code that is there doesn't compile without 332 errors (I could have the dev env setup wrong too). So, I think you could get some debug PC version of this game running if you put in the effort and learnt the code base."

Some Redditors reminisced on playing Far Cry 1 for the first time and the difficulty of the game.

"Ah yes Far cry 1 where the enemies could launch RPG 7 with 100% accuracy from outside of the render distance," wrote CryptographerPlus661

For those that don't know, the original Far Cry title was developed by Crytek using CryEngine in March 2004. If you are interested in checking out the source code for yourself, or would like to read more about the leak, check out the Reddit thread here and the Internet Archive listing here.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, twitter.com, games.mxdwn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

