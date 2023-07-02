All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xbox Series X/S Gen 9 console sales break 21 million, push modern Xbox sales to 79 million

A recent Xbox developer briefing reveals Xbox console sales data, pinpoints current sales figures for both Gen 8 Xbox One & Gen 9 Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

New infographs from an Xbox presentation at Brazil's BIG Festival reveal Xbox console sales figures for both Gen 8 and Gen 9 cycles.

Xbox Series X/S Gen 9 console sales break 21 million, push modern Xbox sales to 79 million 377
At the Big Festival 2023 event, Leonardo Barros Barreto. Director of Partner Production Management at Xbox delivered a presentation entitled Xbox - Opportunities for Developers ranging from ID@Xbox to Game Pass. In this presentation, Barreto showed a slide deck with interesting figures on Xbox hardware sales across last-gen and the current Xbox Series generation. This presentation was not livestreamed as part of the BIG Festival videos.

According to the figures, the Xbox Series X/S have sold a combined 21 million units. No specificity regarding timing was given--we don't know if that's current numbers, or if it's as of a certain date, and we don't know whether or not this is shipments, installed base, or sell-through figures. Despite the ambiguity around the number, it does still give us an idea of how well the new-gen Xbox duo are performing.

Below I've put together a quick chart of the Big 3's current-gen consoles. The Switch may not technically be Gen 9, but it's an important mid-generation anchor point that shows the competitiveness of the Nintendo Switch platform.

Xbox Series X/S Gen 9 console sales break 21 million, push modern Xbox sales to 79 million 32023
The slide deck also showed how many combined Xbox One and Xbox Series units that Microsoft has delivered. Again, we don't know exact specificity of this data, but we can align that up against with Nintendo Switch shipments and PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 shipment data provided by Sony to get an idea of how the Big 3 are performing and competing with one another.

One key thing to remember is that Microsoft does not make a profit on Xbox consoles, whereas both Sony and Nintendo do make a profit on their respective hardware.

Xbox Series X/S Gen 9 console sales break 21 million, push modern Xbox sales to 79 million 382023
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

