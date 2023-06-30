Fallout creator Tim Cain is concerned about Fallout 5

Fallout creator Tim Cain has voiced concerns about Bethesda's current trajectory with the modern Fallout games, says he is worried about Fallout 5.

Fallout creator and lead programmer Tim Cain raises his concerns about what Fallout 5's character creation system could be like.

Modern Fallout and Elder Scrolls games have strayed away from the integral RPG-based DNA that once defined the franchises. We've seen Bethesda remove key features like traits and skills from modern Fallout games, and Skyrim, released in 2012, got rid of attributes altogether. This has raised some questions on what RPG elements will be pared back in Fallout 5.

Tim Cain, who helped create the original Fallout game in the late 1990s at Interplay, had some interesting thoughts about what could happen in Fallout 5.

"I'm concerned about Fallout 5 directly. Yes, I watch all the Fallouts and I see what they do. Fallout 3 got rid of traits, and I really like traits. I think they're wonderful things you balance in character creation. Then Fallout 4 got rid of skills. They're just gone. Which really made Fallout 4 just SPECIAL and perks," Cain said in a recent YouTube video.

"I'm really concerned that maybe Fallout 5 is just going to be perks, maybe no SPECIAL. I don't know what's going on there, but there certainly is a trend to eliminate choice at character creation."

"And I'll also say that I really prefer games now that offer some kind of negative characteristics. I like flaws, I like weaknesses, I like low attributes, which should be obviously from all the games I like to play. Whatever you call them, whatever type you want to put in, I like that because it makes characters much more fun and much more challenging to play...and much more memorable."

Bethesda has returned to classic form with Starfield, a game that will have traits that add a bonus to one aspect of a character, but can also take away from another aspect.

