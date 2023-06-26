All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This Super Mario game for Windows has a rogue installer laden with nasty malware

Security experts have warned that there's an installer for a PC Mario clone circulating that contains SupremeBot malware and more besides.

Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

If you've recently installed Super Mario 3: Mario Forever on your Windows PC, then you need to scan for viruses, as there's a version of the installer circulating that's laden with malware.

Bleeping Computer spotted that security firm Cyble flagged up the dodgy installer in a lengthy blog post explaining how it works, and what it exploits and steals.

Unfortunately for anyone who has been hit, this is a nasty infection that pulls a couple of stunts. The first is to install SupremeBot, a crypto-miner (using your PC's system resources for the attacker's mining gain), and the second line of attack is Umbral Stealer.

The latter malware is a data hoover that will target all manner of sensitive details via your web browser (passwords, for example), plus Umbral Stealer is capable of taking screenshots of the desktop, or using a webcam to capture footage. Bad news indeed.

In case you've never heard of Super Mario 3: Mario Forever - which is entirely plausible - it's a free PC-based unofficial remake of Super Mario Bros, produced by Buziol Games way back in 2003. (Development continued on the game for the following decade, mind you, so quite some work was done on this project).

The affected installer file to watch out for is 'super-mario-forever-v702e', although there are genuine installers with that name out there, too. As ever, the moral of the story is to be very careful about where you download apps and games from (especially unofficial efforts).

Cyble also mentions some other malware campaigns it has recently uncovered on PC, including ones affecting MSI Afterburner and Enlisted.

NEWS SOURCES:blog.cyble.com, bleepingcomputer.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

