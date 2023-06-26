All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

GeForce RTX 4060 3D Mark benchmarks show a 23% gen-on-gen uplift over the RTX 3060 12GB

We're days away from the launch of NVIDIA's mainstream Ada offering, the GeForce RTX 4060, so the benchmarks are continuing to leak out.

GeForce RTX 4060 3D Mark benchmarks show a 23% gen-on-gen uplift over the RTX 3060 12GB
Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

3D Mark synthetic benchmarks covering APIs like DirectX 11, DirectX 12, and real-time ray-tracing are often good indicators of what to expect from new GeForce graphics cards from NVIDIA. This week will see the launch of the new mainstream GeForce RTX 4060, with its wallet-friendly price-point of USD 299 and promise of more efficient and better-than GeForce RTX 3060 performance with the DLSS 3 and Frame Generation bonus.

Upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 models from MSI, image credit: MSI.
Open Gallery 2

Upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 models from MSI, image credit: MSI.

With cards like the GeForce GTX 1060, RTX 2060, and RTX 3060 representing the most popular gaming GPUs out there, the odds are that the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 will become one of the biggest sellers for the new Ada Lovelace generation. And with that, there's a lot of interest in seeing how it performs.

Outlet Videocardz.com managed to get its hands-on some early benchmark results for the card, covering 3DMark scores from FireStrike (DirectX 11), TimeSpy (DirectX 12), and Port Royal (RT). Taking all of the numbers in, we learn that regarding these specific benchmarks, the GeForce RTX 4060 performs roughly 23% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB.

Compared to the 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 model (and the RTX 4060 is an 8GB card), the uplift jumps to an impressive 48%. This is good news because the RTX 4060 features 8GB on a 128-bit memory bus, so it was a mystery how it performed in 1440p tests.

These numbers are also in-line with the official information provided by NVIDIA, which states that in pure performance, the GeForce RTX 4060 is roughly 20% faster than the RTX 3060, with that number jumping up to 70% if you factor in DLSS 3 and Frame Generation.

Here's a look at the results.

FireStrike (DirectX 11, 1080p)

  • GeForce RTX 4060 8GB - 26,723
  • GeForce RTX 3060 12GB - 22,298

TimeSpy (DirectX 12, 1440p)

  • GeForce RTX 4060 8GB - 11,385
  • GeForce RTX 3060 12GB - 8,732

Port Royal (RT)

  • GeForce RTX 4060 8GB - 6,023
  • GeForce RTX 3060 12GB - 5,140

Next stop, actual in-game benchmark results. And for that, stay tuned for full reviews dropping later in the week.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDRR6

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$379.99
$379.99 $379.99 -
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$379.99
$379.99 $379.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/26/2023 at 12:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.