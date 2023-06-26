GeForce RTX 4060 3D Mark benchmarks show a 23% gen-on-gen uplift over the RTX 3060 12GB

We're days away from the launch of NVIDIA's mainstream Ada offering, the GeForce RTX 4060, so the benchmarks are continuing to leak out.

3D Mark synthetic benchmarks covering APIs like DirectX 11, DirectX 12, and real-time ray-tracing are often good indicators of what to expect from new GeForce graphics cards from NVIDIA. This week will see the launch of the new mainstream GeForce RTX 4060, with its wallet-friendly price-point of USD 299 and promise of more efficient and better-than GeForce RTX 3060 performance with the DLSS 3 and Frame Generation bonus.

2

Upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 models from MSI, image credit: MSI.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: MrBeast was meant to be on the Titanic submersible that imploded

With cards like the GeForce GTX 1060, RTX 2060, and RTX 3060 representing the most popular gaming GPUs out there, the odds are that the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 will become one of the biggest sellers for the new Ada Lovelace generation. And with that, there's a lot of interest in seeing how it performs.

Outlet Videocardz.com managed to get its hands-on some early benchmark results for the card, covering 3DMark scores from FireStrike (DirectX 11), TimeSpy (DirectX 12), and Port Royal (RT). Taking all of the numbers in, we learn that regarding these specific benchmarks, the GeForce RTX 4060 performs roughly 23% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB.

Compared to the 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 model (and the RTX 4060 is an 8GB card), the uplift jumps to an impressive 48%. This is good news because the RTX 4060 features 8GB on a 128-bit memory bus, so it was a mystery how it performed in 1440p tests.

These numbers are also in-line with the official information provided by NVIDIA, which states that in pure performance, the GeForce RTX 4060 is roughly 20% faster than the RTX 3060, with that number jumping up to 70% if you factor in DLSS 3 and Frame Generation.

Here's a look at the results.

FireStrike (DirectX 11, 1080p)

GeForce RTX 4060 8GB - 26,723

GeForce RTX 3060 12GB - 22,298

TimeSpy (DirectX 12, 1440p)

GeForce RTX 4060 8GB - 11,385

GeForce RTX 3060 12GB - 8,732

Port Royal (RT)

GeForce RTX 4060 8GB - 6,023

GeForce RTX 3060 12GB - 5,140

Next stop, actual in-game benchmark results. And for that, stay tuned for full reviews dropping later in the week.