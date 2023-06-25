MrBeast was meant to be on the Titanic submersible that imploded

MrBeast revealed that he was meant to be on the OceanGate submersible that was recently confirmed to have imploded on its way to the Titanic.

It was only a few days ago that the US Coast Guard gave the unfortunate news that OceanGate's submersible called Titan was confirmed destroyed, and the five passengers aboard were pronounced deceased.

The submersible was on its way 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean to visit the wreckage of the iconic Titanic when communications dropped out. Recent reports indicate that shortly after the communications dropped out, a top-secret US Navy system used to detect enemy submarines detected an implosion.

Notably, communications with Titan dropped out an hour and forty-five minutes, which would put the submersible close to the sea floor. Now, MrBeast has taken to his personal Twitter account to reveal that he was invited to go on Titan but declined the offer, potentially saving his life.

It's unclear from the provided screenshot who MrBeast was messaging as in the message, it states, "I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine later this month." It's possible this screenshot is from someone else that MrBeast was communicating with.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District, told reporters. "Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the crew."