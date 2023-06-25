All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

MrBeast was meant to be on the Titanic submersible that imploded

MrBeast revealed that he was meant to be on the OceanGate submersible that was recently confirmed to have imploded on its way to the Titanic.

MrBeast was meant to be on the Titanic submersible that imploded
Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

The world's biggest YouTuber, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, has revealed that he was meant to be on the OceanGate submersible that recently imploded, fatally wounding five passengers.

It was only a few days ago that the US Coast Guard gave the unfortunate news that OceanGate's submersible called Titan was confirmed destroyed, and the five passengers aboard were pronounced deceased.

The submersible was on its way 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean to visit the wreckage of the iconic Titanic when communications dropped out. Recent reports indicate that shortly after the communications dropped out, a top-secret US Navy system used to detect enemy submarines detected an implosion.

Notably, communications with Titan dropped out an hour and forty-five minutes, which would put the submersible close to the sea floor. Now, MrBeast has taken to his personal Twitter account to reveal that he was invited to go on Titan but declined the offer, potentially saving his life.

It's unclear from the provided screenshot who MrBeast was messaging as in the message, it states, "I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine later this month." It's possible this screenshot is from someone else that MrBeast was communicating with.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District, told reporters. "Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the crew."

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," OceanGate wrote in a statement. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans."

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$68.94
$68.94 $69.00 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/25/2023 at 10:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.