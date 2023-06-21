Mario turns into an elephant in Nintendo's wackiest wonderworld yet

Nintendo just announced its big new Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and it looks like its most hilariously bizarre and wackiest platformer yet.

Today Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new 2D side-scroller that hearkens back to the old-school days of SNES platforming. The game looks pretty familiar on its surface, but things get truly strange when Mario touches a "wonder flower." After that, all bets are off.

The game basically goes into a psychedelic trip that makes Alice in Wonderland look tame; Mario literally turns into an elephant, gets stretched out like a giraffe in a strange shadow world, power flowers start talking to you, and pipes even come alive and wriggle around like caterpillars.

The world is so unpredictable this time and anything can happen, complete with total level overhauls mid-game, new bosses popping out of nowhere, environmental hazards, and unexpected perspective shifts. The game features four-player co-op so you can get your friends in on the mind-bending action.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases on October 20, 2023 on the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders being today on the eshop.