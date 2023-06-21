All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Turn your laptop into a dual-screen setup with these add-on displays from Mobile Pixels

The dual-screen productivity dream isn't limited to the desktop PC space, with the DUEX range you can add a second monitor to any laptop.

Turn your laptop into a dual-screen setup with these add-on displays from Mobile Pixels
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

In the desktop PC space, rocking an ultrawide display or two displays side-by-side is a surefire speed boost for productivity. More screen real estate equals free real estate. When it comes to laptops though, being on the go means you can pick up and work or create no matter where you are. And for many, the idea of a portable dual-screen setup doesn't get a tiny blip on their radar.

The DUEX portable laptop monitor from Mobile Pixels, image credit: Mobile Pixels.
Open Gallery 2

The DUEX portable laptop monitor from Mobile Pixels, image credit: Mobile Pixels.

This is where Mobile Pixels comes in, and its range of DUEX portable laptop monitors is designed to add a second screen to help bridge the gap between the desktop and portable space. And with the shift to working from home and a hybrid setup that means many aren't simply working out of a single office, this solution is worth celebrating.

These lightweight DUEX screens, attached to an existing laptop via magnets, feature their own support and stand for durability. They can also be oriented on the left or right side of a laptop too, and best of all, Mobile Pixels notes that they are compatible with any laptop (via USB-C or USB-A), so you can get that dual-screen experience anywhere.

Even if all you're doing is keeping your inbox or something like Discord open on the second screen, that's still a big productivity win.

The DUEX range covers three models, the DUEX Lite, Plus, and Max. The DUEX Lite is an affordable option, with a 12.5-inch screen and a weight of under 600 grams (USD 299 or AUD 499). The DUEX Plus bumps the size to 13.3 inches (USD 329 or AUD 549), with the new DUEX Max being the premium option with a 14-inch screen (USD 369 or AUD 599).

Good news for those in Australia as the DUEX range is available now via Amazon and in-store at retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks.

Buy at Amazon

DUEX Lite New Mobile Pixels Portable Monitor (2023)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$251.60
- - -
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$259.99
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/21/2023 at 12:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mobilepixels.com.au

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.