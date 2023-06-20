All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

US Navy, NATO and NASA have all been exposed to shady Chinese encrypted chips

Multiple US government agencies, including NASA and the US Navy, have been exposed to encrypted Chinese chips that were used for the storage of data.

US Navy, NATO and NASA have all been exposed to shady Chinese encrypted chips
Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

A new report has revealed that encrypted Chinese chips are being used by multiple U.S. government agencies as well as NATO and the U.K. military.

US Navy, NATO and NASA have all been exposed to shady Chinese encrypted chips 1652
Open Gallery 2

A new report from Wired has revealed these encrypted chips were supplied by Hualan Microelectronics and were used to store confidential information related to the agency's responsibilities. Notably, the report states that in 2021 the U.S. added Hualan to its "Entity List" written by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which states Hualan has been sanctioned for "acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of military modernization for [China's] People's Liberation Army."

The new report states that U.S. governmental agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. Navy, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) all purchased these potentially compromised chips. Security researchers have warned that these Chinese-supplied chips may have a hidden backdoor that enables China's government to access the encrypted data on each of the microchips, which, if true, essentially makes them all compromised.

So, how did this happen? Reports indicate that the chips were actually sourced from Initio, a subsidiary of Hualan, that isn't featured on the Entity List.

"If a company is on the Entity List with a specific warning like this one, it's because the U.S. government says this company is actively supporting another country's military development," said Dakota Cary, a China-focused research fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington, DC-based think tank, in an interview with Wired.

"It's saying you should not be purchasing from them, not just because the money you're spending is going to a company that will use those proceeds in the furtherance of another country's military objectives, but because you can't trust the product," added Cary.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99 $69.00 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2023 at 4:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wired.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.