YouTuber builds impressive walking AT-AT from Star Wars

A YouTuber has decided to take on the task of constructing a AT-AT walker from the original Star Wars movies, and the results are quite impressive.

James Bruton, a mechanical engineer that runs a YouTube channel that has amassed more than 1 million subscribers has taken on the challenge of building a custom AT-AT walker, or more specifically called, All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT). Bruton points out that the first toy version of the AT-AT walker were capable of walking but required a human to manually move the toys legs. Other toy versions of the AT-AT could walk, but struggled to do so given their limited design.

Bruton teaches his viewers how he went about building the AT-AT, mentioning that the design he implemented is statistically stable as the AT-AT is able to lift one leg off the ground and remain balanced. The custom AT-AT features a quadrupedal locomotion system, with each leg powered by three servo motors. Notably, the mechanical engineer published all of the resources used to constructed the AT-AT on GitHub for anyone that is looking to recreate the iconic Imperial armored transportation.

"I thought if I can make something that walks on two legs, then four legs should be easy, but what I didn't consider was that the gonk droid has big flat feet and the typically robot dogs have much smaller pointy feet which is why it took me so many versions to make a robot dog that walked well," said Bruton.

