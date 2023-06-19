Stunning AirPods Max 2 concept borrows heavily from Vision Pro

The AirPods Max are very much overdue a refresh and this new concept imagines what AirPods Max 2 could be like if they borrowed from Vision Pro.

The AirPods Max are the best headphones that Apple makes today, and that includes the headphones that are made by the Apple-owned Beats brand as well. But they're due a refresh and while rumors of that happening have been hard to come by, this concept shows just how awesome it might be if it happens.

What makes this concept so impressive is the way it borrows ideas from the Vision Pro AR/VR headset which itself also borrowed some ideas from the original AirPods Max. With that in mind, take a look at what Parker Ortolani has managed to create. Because it's stunning.

Ortolani says that his new AirPods Max 2 concept takes the Hs and H1 chips to offer new software capabilities that aren't currently available for the AirPods Max, nor will they be when Apple ships iOS 17 to the masses later this year.

One of those features is the Adaptive Audio feature that will automatically adjust the audio to make sure that the wearer can properly hear what they're listening to, no matter how loud or quiet their surroundings might be.

The concept also imagines new finishes to create a more modern look, while the headband is upgraded to look like the one that is attached to the Vision Pro headset. All of that and more make this concept pair of AirPods Max 2 a big upgrade over the previous headphones.

Now it's over to Apple - will we get any of these upgrades in a future pair of AirPods Max and, in fact, will we ever see a refreshed pair of AirPods Max at all?