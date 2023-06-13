All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Samsung launches world's first 240Hz 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution OLED gaming monitor

Samsung has launched its 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SC, which was first announced at CES 2023, the first OLED monitor to offer DQHD with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung launches world's first 240Hz 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution OLED gaming monitor
Published
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

Samsung has launched a brand new juicy ultrawide monitor that is going to require a beefy PC to fully utilize its specifications.

Samsung launches world's first 240Hz 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution OLED gaming monitor 01
Open Gallery 6

Samsung has taken to its website to open up pre-orders for the world's first 49-inch OLED gaming monitor, officially called the Odyssey OLED G9, or G95SC. What's so special about this monitor? Samsung has jam-packed this super-ultrawide with a plethora of specs. The OLED G9 comes with a Dual Quad High Definition resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 at a 32:9 aspect ratio. Samsung states on its website that the OLED G9 is the "first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (5,120 x 1,440) resolution at a 32:9 aspect ratio".

Samsung has upgraded the OLED G9's panel with the company's Neo Quantum Processor Pro, which uses a deep learning algorithm to automatically adjust the brightness and contrast levels of images, according to Samsung's press release. The company states that this deep learning algorithm operates "pixel by pixel", and is what "sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors". Additionally, the OLED G9 has a 0.03ms GTG response time at a stunning refresh rate of 240Hz.

Samsung launches world's first 240Hz 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution OLED gaming monitor 165
Open Gallery 6

"The Odyssey OLED G9 delivers a premium, super-ultrawide gaming experience that puts it in a class of its own - raising the bar for OLED monitors. With the launch of our Odyssey OLED gaming monitors, we're offering gamers new levels of immersion with unrivaled picture quality and innovative gaming features only Samsung can deliver," said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America.

Samsung launches world's first 240Hz 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution OLED gaming monitor 879
Open Gallery 6
Samsung launches world's first 240Hz 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution OLED gaming monitor 25623
Open Gallery 6

The OLED G9 is available for pre-order today and is expected to be available for purchase on Samsung.com and at select retailers nationwide for $2,199.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 49' Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor (B0C48D7Q22)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$2199.99
$2199.99 - -
Buy
$2199.99
$2199.99 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2023 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:neowin.net, news.samsung.com, thefpsreview.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.