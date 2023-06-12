Game Pass and Xbox are profitable, Phil Spencer reiterates

Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer reiterates that the value-oriented Xbox Game Pass subscription service and the Xbox business as a whole are profitable.

Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox business as a whole are both profitable for Microsoft.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We've known for a while that Xbox Game Pass is profitable. Phil Spencer said as much during a Wall Street Journal Live interview from 2022. While we don't know exact figures or the accounting methods used for Game Pass, Spencer has now mentioned Xbox Game Pass profitability twice in recent memory. This comes as a surprise to some considering the immense value that Game Pass offers with its 400+ games available on PC and console.

The Xbox games business is also profitable and is not operating at a loss. Records indicate that Microsoft's games division made $15.56 billion revenues in 2022, driven primarily by content and services, which includes full game sales, monetization, and subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass. Based on percentages provided by Spencer in 2022, further investigation reveals that Game Pass could have made as much as 10-15% of Xbox's digital revenues representing a range of $1.197 billion to $1.796 billion for calendar 2022.

In a recent Giant Bomb at Nite stream, Spencer talks more about the Game Pass model and Microsoft's overall business ethos with the subscription service.

"Game Pass is profitable, Xbox is profitable. I've said it's sustainable, but people ask me what I mean by that," Spencer said.

(continued below)