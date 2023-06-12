All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX GPUs are cracking, and the warranty does not cover it

Cracked PCBs on GIGABYTE GeForce RTX GPUs with RMA's returned with a sticker showcasing the cracks and no repairs or replacements. Not a good look.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX GPUs are cracking, and the warranty does not cover it
Published
Updated
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Some more troubling news from the GPU world, with many GIGABYTE GeForce RTX owners - covering the GeForce RTX 30 Series (Ampere) and potentially GeForce RTX 40 Series (Ada Lovelace) too - reporting catastrophic cracking on the PCB.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX PCB cracking, image credit: Louis Rossmann/eBay.
Open Gallery 2

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX PCB cracking, image credit: Louis Rossmann/eBay.

With the cracking close to the power connectors, the graphics cards are non-functioning and in need of critical repair or replacement. This is troubling because GIGABYTE is an established and trusted brand in the PC gaming space, which has seen its graphics cards, motherboards, and other hardware components receive critical acclaim and commercial success.

In Australia, my homeland, it's one of the go-to brands for GPUs and motherboards for new builds - so a widespread PCB cracking issue is not the sort of news you want to hear about.

With several cases popping up online, the severity of the cracking varies, with some third-party investigations noting that the issue could mostly be found in pre-built machines. With the size, length, and weight of modern GPUs, which took hold during the GeForce RTX 30 Series generation, it seems that there's a significant strain on this particular area of the PCB - that might be further exacerbated by how GIGABYTE cuts this portion of the PCB, causing additional stress.

This issue has been known by PCB experts and designers for years, and one of the reasons why things like GPU sag for larger graphics cards is something you absolutely need to deal with as soon as possible. It doesn't help that PCBs themselves are thin and relatively fragile in the grand scheme of PC hardware. And with that, some are hoping that GPU makers go beyond holders and brackets and look to implement ways to secure the backside of graphics cards to the PC case it's housed in.

Where it gets messy and upsetting is how GIGABYTE looks to be dealing with the issue - via

Louis Rossmann. With a cracked GPU RMA'd and sent back to GIGABYTE, the GPU was returned with a sticker pointing to the crack, no repair, and no word on how to fix or resolve the problem. The user was also charged for the return freight - ouch.

The good news is that cracked GPUs are repairable - and you can read up on the process here - though it's sort of thing best left to professionals.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G Graphics Card

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1689.00
$1689.00 $1689.99 $1699.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$1689.00
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2023 at 1:04 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be, repair.wiki

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.