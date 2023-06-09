All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xbox celebrates 75 years of Porsche with this stunning custom Series X console you can't buy

A custom Xbox Series X with Porsche sporting colors is now available as part of a sweepstake celebrating 75 years of the company's existance.

Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Microsoft and Xbox are celebrating 75 years of Porsche by launching a special edition version of the Xbox Series X console, but there's one big catch - you can't actually buy it.

The new console is instead only going to be available via a sweepstake, with people able to enter between now and midnight on October 1. After that, you'll just have to hope that one of these things pops up on eBay and even if it does, it's likely to cost a small fortune. As for the sweepstake, that's available to anyone who is 18 or over and happens to live in the United States, the UK, or Germany.

Microsoft Xbox Series X - image: Xbox.com
Microsoft Xbox Series X - image: Xbox.com

The sweapstake website says that Porsche has been fueled by a relentless pursuit of bringing dreams to life for its 75 years of existence, so Xbox has decided to celebrate by making 75 of these special consoles available. They're covered in a custom design that is inspired by Porsche racing colors, we're told, and they look pretty stunning. There is even a custom Xbox controller included in the package as well.

Those who want to get in on the sweepstake can click through the link below, and you do need to make sure that you do it before it comes to a close at the end of October 1. Microsoft says that the winners will be drawn at random and as you'd expect, there is no purchase required to enter. All you have to do is hand over your name and email address to get involved.

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series X

$499.00
$499.99$499.00$459.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2023 at 7:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:porschexboxsweepstakes.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

