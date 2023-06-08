All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Netac's new NV7000-t M.2 NVMe SSD is designed for high-speed PC and PS5 gaming

Netac's new NV7000-t is a PCIe Gen4 SSD for PC and PS5 gamers and delivers read speeds of up to 7300MB/s in a stylish slim form-factor.

Netac's new NV7000-t M.2 NVMe SSD is designed for high-speed PC and PS5 gaming
Published
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

Netac's NV7000-t is a new PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD that can deliver read speeds of up to 7300MB/s and write speeds of up to 6700MB/s, and it will remain cool thanks to a metal heat spreader that will be included for self-installation.

Netac's NV7000-t delivers read speeds of up to 7300MB/s.
Open Gallery 2

Netac's NV7000-t delivers read speeds of up to 7300MB/s.

With this, Neta is positioning the NV7000-t, available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, as an excellent storage expansion option for both PC and PlayStation 5 gamers.

The single-sided PCB and 3D NAND Flash SSD also support SLC caching for improved efficiency and stability when loading or copying files and "advanced intelligent temperature control technology." The 7300MB/s read speeds, in particular, put this one on the high-end of the PCIe Gen4 list, so it'll be great for tech like DirectStorage on PC while being notably faster than the PS5's already impressive internal M.2 SSD storage.

On the PC side, you can also access Netac's SSD Tool Box Software to monitor the drive's health, firmware, and temperatures. And no matter if you pop it into a motherboard or a PS5, it comes with a 5-year limited warranty for peace of mind.

We reviewed the Netac's NV7000 series last year, awarding it an Editor's Choice Award for delivering unbeatable value and impressive performance for a PCIe Gen4 SSD. With the new slim design and boost to overall speed, we're expecting great things here too. There's no word yet on pricing and availability, so stay tuned.

  • Brand: Netac
  • Interface: M.2 2280
  • Channel: PCIe Gen4x4
  • Capacity: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
  • Seq. Read（MB/s) up to: 7200 (512GB), 7300 (1TB, 2TB)
  • Seq. Write（MB/s) up to: 4400 (512GB), 6600 (1TB), 6700 (2TB)
  • Max. Random Read (IOPS): 850K (512GB), 1000K (1TB), 900K (2TB)
  • Max. Random Write (IOPS): 600K (512GB), 700K (1TB, 2TB)
  • NAND Flash: 3D NAND Flash
  • Operating Temperature: 0-70 C
  • Storage Temperature: -40 - 85 C
  • Size: 20x80x2.3 mm
  • Warranty: 5 years
Buy at Amazon

Netac 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive with Heatsink SLC Caching Speed

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$138.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/8/2023 at 11:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:prnewswire.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.