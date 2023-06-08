Netac's new NV7000-t M.2 NVMe SSD is designed for high-speed PC and PS5 gaming

Netac's new NV7000-t is a PCIe Gen4 SSD for PC and PS5 gamers and delivers read speeds of up to 7300MB/s in a stylish slim form-factor.

Netac's NV7000-t is a new PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD that can deliver read speeds of up to 7300MB/s and write speeds of up to 6700MB/s, and it will remain cool thanks to a metal heat spreader that will be included for self-installation.

Netac's NV7000-t delivers read speeds of up to 7300MB/s.

With this, Neta is positioning the NV7000-t, available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, as an excellent storage expansion option for both PC and PlayStation 5 gamers.

The single-sided PCB and 3D NAND Flash SSD also support SLC caching for improved efficiency and stability when loading or copying files and "advanced intelligent temperature control technology." The 7300MB/s read speeds, in particular, put this one on the high-end of the PCIe Gen4 list, so it'll be great for tech like DirectStorage on PC while being notably faster than the PS5's already impressive internal M.2 SSD storage.

On the PC side, you can also access Netac's SSD Tool Box Software to monitor the drive's health, firmware, and temperatures. And no matter if you pop it into a motherboard or a PS5, it comes with a 5-year limited warranty for peace of mind.

We reviewed the Netac's NV7000 series last year, awarding it an Editor's Choice Award for delivering unbeatable value and impressive performance for a PCIe Gen4 SSD. With the new slim design and boost to overall speed, we're expecting great things here too. There's no word yet on pricing and availability, so stay tuned.