All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Razer Kitsune is an all-button arcade controller designed for Street Fighter 6

Designed for pros and tournament play, the new Razer Kitsune all-button arcade controller is ready for Capcom's smash-hit Street Fighter 6.

Razer Kitsune is an all-button arcade controller designed for Street Fighter 6
Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

The first thing you'll notice when looking at the new Razer Kitsune arcade controller designed for fighting games like the recently released Street Fighter 6 is that it doesn't have a traditional joystick. Instead, you get four buttons to represent up, down, left, and right - which Razer notes "eliminates joystick mishaps, heralding a new era of precise, unambiguous gameplay."

Razer Kitsune All-Button Optical Arcade Controller, Chun-Li Edition, image credit: Razer.
Open Gallery 3

Razer Kitsune All-Button Optical Arcade Controller, Chun-Li Edition, image credit: Razer.

Designed alongside the competitive fighting game community, with input from Capcom, too, odds are it works as intended - though it's still a little word to see and an arcade stick controller without an arcade stick. Either way, this premium arcade controller with each button uses Razer's Low-profile Linear Optical Switches with shorter actuation heights and fast response times.

Razer notes that the design abides by all Capcom Pro Tour standards and rules for hardware, making the Kitsune a great choice for tournaments alongside those simply looking to rekindle some of that arcade magic in the living room.

Razer Kitsune All-Button Optical Arcade Controller, Cammy Edition, image credit: Razer.
Open Gallery 3

Razer Kitsune All-Button Optical Arcade Controller, Cammy Edition, image credit: Razer.

If you've ever seen a pro-Street Fighter player doing their thing, then, yeah, that level of hardware quality makes a lot of sense for the Razer Kitsune. And in keeping with the Razer style, it features a slim, low-profile, detachable USB-C, Razer Chroma RGB, and even sports a few Street Fighter 6 inspires designs with a Chun-Li and Cammy Edition coming.

There's no word yet on pricing, but the Razer Kitsune all-button arcade controller will be compatible with both PlayStation 5 and PC, with the product page offering those interested the option to sign-up to be notified once all of the release info is available.

Buy at Amazon

HORI PlayStation 5 Fighting Stick Alpha (Street Fighter 6 Edition)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$229.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/8/2023 at 1:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:razer.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.