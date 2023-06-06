All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Capcom franchise sales updates: Resident Evil breaks 142 million, Monster Hunter at 92 million

Capcom has delivered new updates to its top best-selling video games franchises of all time, and we take a look at the numbers for the top 5 game series.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Capcom has just updated unit sales figures for its best-selling video game franchises, including Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and Devil May Cry.

Capcom franchise sales updates: Resident Evil breaks 142 million, Monster Hunter at 92 million 24
Throughout FY22 (April 2022 - March 2023), Capcom sold a total of 47.1 million games across the entire year. The following top franchises made up nearly half of these sales gains. It's worth noting that some games aren't included in these figures, including Street Fighter 6, which launched earlier this month and will instead be included in Capcom's FY23 numbers.

The franchise that saw the largest gains was Resident Evil, which managed to jump by 15 million units, driven by the stellar release performance of Resident Evil 4 in March 2023 as well as catalog game sales. Below we have a better breakdown of how each of these top 5 best-selling franchises performed throughout the fiscal year:

Capcom franchise sales updates: Resident Evil breaks 142 million, Monster Hunter at 92 million 542022
  • Resident Evil (142 million) - Increased by +15 million year-over-year (YoY), driven by Resident Evil 4's strong 3 million sales in 2 days, 2.2 million sales of RE7, 3.3 million sales of the RE2 Remake, 1.3 million sales of RE Village, and 1.5 million sales of RE5 and RE6 combined.
  • Monster Hunter (92 million) - Increased by +8 million YoY, driven primarily by 5.4 million sales of Monster Hunter: Rise, 1.5 million sales of Monster Hunter World, and 2 million sales of Monster Hunter Iceborne.
  • Street Fighter (50 million) - Increased by 2 million+ YoY, driven by 1.4 million sales of Street Fighter V and 700,000 sales of Street Fighter II.
  • Mega Man (38 million) - No change
  • Devil May Cry (29 million) - Increased by +3 million YoY, driven by Devil May Cry 5, which broke into Capcom's top 10 briefly in Q3'22 with 6.5 million sales and catalog.
NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

