ASRock has unveiled its glorious 31.5-inch 4K UHD flat IPS display, sporting a buttery 144Hz refresh rate and a bunch of extra features.

ASRock unveils the PG32UMF at Computex 2023, a glorious 4K 144Hz UHD IPS display
Computex 2023 is well underway, and today ASRock announced a slew of new gaming monitors. One of those monitors is the PG32UMF, and it's worth highlighting.

ASRock has a range of new monitors that were on display at the company's booth at Computex 2023. I was lucky enough to get a tour of ASRock's booth at the convention and learned a bunch about what these new monitors will offer gamers. Of ASRock's new range of monitors, the PG32UMF stood out among the rest as it sports a glorious 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution with a flat IPS display at my favorite size, 31.5 inches.

Additionally, ASRock has slapped a 144Hz refresh rate on the PG32UMF, with a 97% DCI-P3 Color Space, at a maximum brightness of 600 Nits and HDR 1400. The specs don't stop there, as the PG32UMF Mini LED comes with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support, with HDMI2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces, as well as a USB Type-C PD3.0 90W fast charging (upstream) port and four USB Type-A (downstream) ports, providing gamers with the connectivity that become abundantly necessary in today's day and age.

"The PG32UMF Mini-LED gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 1152-zone local dimming, and remarkable HDR1400 with 97% DCI-P3 wide color gamut support. Its vibrant and vivid colors deliver an exceptional 4K UHD gaming experience. Both high-end models featured HDMI2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces, as well as a USB Type-C PD3.0 90W fast charging (upstream) port and four USB Type-A (downstream) ports, provide gamers with more connectivity options," writes ASRock

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

