All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

NVIDIA Grace Hopper enters full production, with insane AI supercomputer coming

Grace Hopper Superchips are on track for late 2023 and the new NVIDIA DGX GH200 AI Supercomputer connects 256 of them in a 1-Exaflop beast.

NVIDIA Grace Hopper enters full production, with insane AI supercomputer coming
Published
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

It's no surprise that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's opening keynote at Computex 2023 dived head-first into the company's impressive advances in AI hardware. And with news that its new GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip has entered full production, it points to some incredible performance gains on the horizon. It manages to build on the already impressive H100.

The ew GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip has entered full production.
Open Gallery 4

The ew GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip has entered full production.

The GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip sees NVIDIA combine an Arm-based NVIDIA Grace CPU and Hopper GPU architectures using NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect technology - which is capable of an impressive 900GB/s (up to) of total bandwidth. It's something of an AI beast, designed specifically for the most demanding generative AI and HPC applications.

With availability expected later this year, it doesn't stop there, with NVIDIA also prepping a new AI supercomputer called the NVIDIA DGX GH200. It includes 256 Grace Hopper Superchips, a whopping 144 TB of shared (i.e., unified) GPU memory, and 1 EFLOPS of processing power. On the memory front alone, that's 500x more memory than the previous generation NVIDIA DGX A100 introduced in 2020.

The NVIDIA DGX GH200 includes 256 Grace Hopper Superchips.
Open Gallery 4

The NVIDIA DGX GH200 includes 256 Grace Hopper Superchips.

"Generative AI, large language models, and recommender systems are the digital engines of the modern economy," said Jensen Huang, founder, and CEO of NVIDIA. "DGX GH200 AI supercomputers integrate NVIDIA's most advanced accelerated computing and networking technologies to expand the frontier of AI."

During his keynote, Jensen Huang noted that Google, Meta, and Microsoft are confirmed as partners that will be making full use of the NVIDIA DGX GH200 and its insane AI computing power.

Of course, the combination of Arm-based CPU and Hopper GPU architectures will make the new Grace Hopper Superchip a major release as AI research, modeling, startups, and companies worldwide look to integrate AI into all facets of science, research, and business. Plus, image generators that let you turn any idea into a potential frame from a Chris Nolan or Wes Anderson movie.

"Generative AI is rapidly transforming businesses, unlocking new opportunities, and accelerating discovery in healthcare, finance, business services, and many more industries," said Ian Buck, vice president of accelerated computing at NVIDIA. "With Grace Hopper Superchips in full production, manufacturers worldwide will soon provide the accelerated infrastructure enterprises need to build and deploy generative AI applications that leverage their unique proprietary data."

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1929.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/29/2023 at 5:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nvidianews.nvidia.com, nvidianews.nvidia.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.