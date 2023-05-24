All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Windows 11 finally puts an end to any RAR or 7-Zip frustrations

Native support has been introduced for RAR files, as well as 7-Zip and other less common archive formats, so you don't have to mess around opening them.

Windows 11 finally puts an end to any RAR or 7-Zip frustrations
Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

Windows 11 now supports a whole new bunch of archive formats, to the relief of many who for years may have been frustrated by the lack of the operating system's ability to cope with the likes of RAR files.

Expanded archive format support is not on nearly the same scale as Microsoft's Copilot, but it's still good to see (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Open Gallery 2

Expanded archive format support is not on nearly the same scale as Microsoft's Copilot, but it's still good to see (Image Credit: Microsoft)

We've all been there. Probably. Somebody sends you a bunch of files compressed in a different way to the standard ZIP archive, and you groan, heading off to try to find a third-party app to gain access to the contents. WinRAR was an old standby in the case of the mentioned RAR format, as many will doubtless recall.

Those hardships are now at an end, though, as at the Build developer conference, Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer and VP Microsoft Devices, announced that Windows 11 is getting support for RAR, TAR, 7-Zip and GZ formats. This will arrive in a new preview build later this week, we're told.

Panay further observed: "You now can get improved performance of archive functionality during compression on Windows."

This definitely falls under the category of small but very useful changes for Windows 11. The only question is why it took Microsoft so long to make this move?

Why do people use RAR files anyway? Because it's regarded as a superior form of compression and more efficient than traditional ZIP archiving is the standard answer, but we know the truth. It's just to annoy you - but no longer (ahem).

This announcement came as part of a whole raft of revelations of new bits and pieces for Windows 11 at Build.

Some were, of course, far weightier introductions than additional support for compression file formats, such as the integration of AI front and center for Windows 11 in the form of Microsoft's Copilot (which we still can't decide if it's more likely to end up being a good or bad thing).

NEWS SOURCES:blogs.windows.com, theverge.com, microsoft.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.