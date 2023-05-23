All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Twitter brings up people's deleted past as another weird bug hits the platform

Many Twitter users are turning on the platform over a seemingly rampant bug that has resurfaced many deleted and retweeted tweets onto timelines.

Twitter brings up people's deleted past as another weird bug hits the platform
Published
Updated
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Twitter users are reporting a bizarre issue as deleted tweets, and retweets are reappearing on their timelines, causing users to fear the platform's handling of user information.

Twitter brings up people's deleted past as another weird bug hits the platform 8523
Open Gallery 3

A significant bug on Twitter is causing deleted tweets to reappear, leaving users frustrated and raising concerns about data privacy. Security expert Richard Morrell reported that Twitter restored 34,000 of his deleted tweets, with over a million restored tweets estimated within the entire network. The issue seems to affect deleted retweets as well.

The bug primarily impacts users who deleted their tweets using third-party services like Redact or TweetDelete, although it is not exclusive to them. Users have noticed deleted tweets from November 2022 and earlier resurfacing. The cause of the bug remains unclear, but speculation suggests it may be related to server relocation and improper adjustments in the network's topology. Essentially, when Twitter moved data from one server to another, it didn't perform the transition correctly, resulting in these deleted tweets somehow resurfacing on Twitter.

Twitter brings up people's deleted past as another weird bug hits the platform 01
Open Gallery 3

At the moment, Twitter has not provided an official explanation or solution to the issue, leaving users uncertain about the platform's data handling practices, and impacting the trust users have in the platform for safely storing data.

This bug adds to a series of recent challenges faced by Twitter, including a probe into building code violations by the city of San Francisco and technical issues impacting user engagement. Competing platforms are eagerly trying to attract dissatisfied Twitter users. Additionally, this situation highlights the importance of user control over data and the potential consequences of mishandling private information.

Notably, Elon Musk disbanded Twitter's press team, which is undoubtedly related to the platform not releasing an official statement addressing the bug. Until then, I would recommend users monitor their feeds for the unexpected reappearance of previously deleted content.

As you can probably imagine, the incident has drawn criticism from security experts and users alike, with security expert Richard Morrell disclosing on Mastodon that Twitter had restored a staggering 34,000 of his deleted tweets and more than one million deleted tweets across the platform.

"Last November, I deleted all my Tweets. Every single one. I then ran Redact and deleted all my likes, my media, and retweets. 38k tweets gone. ... Woke up today to find 34k of them restored by Twitter, who presumably brought a server farm back up," said Morrell

The bug on Twitter demonstrates the challenges faced by social media platforms in managing and securing user data. The restoration of deleted tweets goes beyond inconveniencing users who sought to erase past mistakes, revealing broader concerns about privacy and data control. Twitter's response to this issue remains uncertain, but users hope for a prompt resolution to restore confidence in the platform's data handling practices.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dyed

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/23/2023 at 2:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, zdnet.com, pcworld.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.