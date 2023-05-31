Fractal Design launches new mITX gaming case at Computex, meet the Terra

Fractal is launching a new SFF mITX case dubbed, Terra. Available in three colors, graphite, white, and jade. MSRP is set at $179.99.

SFF cases have been all the rage lately, and it seems Fractal is launching yet another mITX case that might tickle your pickle. The Terra, which seems to have the same Scandinavian design elements as the company's North case, is a 10.4L mITX SFF case that is more akin to the sandwich style of an SFF case.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The internals of the Terra features a movable spine with seven pre-marked positions, allowing the use of every possible space available. This allows support for triple-slot GPUs, up to 322 x 72 x 131 or 322 x 62 x 145mm, with a CPU height clearance of 48mm. A max CPU height clearance of 77mm is achievable by using a GPU sized at 322 x 43 x 145 or 322 x 33 x 145mm. A PCIe 4.0 x16 riser cable is also included.

The Terra also supports larger SFX-L power supplies, while water-cooling support is limited to a single 120mm radiator if a shorter 200mm GPU is installed. The Terra can accommodate two 2.5" SSDs, however, one must be sacrificed if an SFX-L power supply is used. Made from 8mm thick anodized aluminum, walnut front trim, and gull-wing action side panels, it sure makes for some of Terra's most exciting features.

3

Ventilation, which the Terra seems to have a lot of, is present on both sides, the top, and the bottom, ensuring cool air is able to be brought into the system components. A single 120mm fan can be mounted on the floor to aid in cooling.

Fractal also seems to have even thought about cable management with the Terra, with two preset cable straps, tie-off points, and even an alternate PSU orientation, depending on the user configuration.

Fractal is launching the SFF mITX Terra case on May 31st in graphite, silver, and jade. MSRP is set at $179.99.