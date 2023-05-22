All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Alan Wake actor spoils Alan Wake 2's release window

Alan Wake actor Matthew Porretta inadvertently steals the thunder from Remedy by prematurely revealing Alan Wake 2's Halloween-timed release window.

Alan Wake actor spoils Alan Wake 2's release window
Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

Alan Wake 2 has been in development for the better part of a decade, and now with the help with Epic Games, the sequel is coming out in 2023. Thanks to an accidental spoiler, we also know when the survival horror game will come out.

Alan Wake actor spoils Alan Wake 2's release window 6
Open Gallery 2

In a recent interview with podcast Monsters, Madness, and Magic, Alan Wake actor Matthew Porretta has inadvertently announced the release window for Remedy's new sequel. According to Porretta, Alan Wake 2 is due out sometime in October 2023, putting it firmly within spooky season.

"I've been working on [Alan Wake 2]...that's supposed to come out in October. We're in the middle of working on it now. In fact, I was just in Finland the last week--that's where the company is from, Remedy. They are amazing people," Porretta said in the interview.

Voice and character actors are known for accidentally revealing too much information about video game projects, and while frustrating for publishers and developers, there's not much that can be done when the cat's out of the bag, so to speak.

Porretta goes on to share insight on what it was like to audition for the role, and how playing Alan Wake has affected his personal life:

"I went and auditioned for this job about 13 years ago. In fact, it was Alan Wake's birthday on Sunday. 13 years ago it was released, the same day as Red Dead, I think. I went in and auditioned and six months later, my agent called me up and was like 'hey, you know that video game you went out for? Alan Wake, you got it.' And I asked 'Oh! What am I doing in it?' and he goes 'You're Alan Wake.'

"13 years ago, my kids were really young and video games were happening, but they weren't on my radar at all. And now 13 years later, I'm in that world, my son's about to graduate college on Saturday, my youngest is 15. They're kind of like my translators, they tell me what's happening [in gaming] and what it's all about.

"I love Alan Wake, the character, and I love working with Remedy. They're amazing."

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$67.49$69.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/22/2023 at 2:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.