KIOXIA's new BG6 range of PCIe Gen4 SSDs is all about affordable speed

PCIe Gen4 speeds are still more than enough for most tasks, including high-end gaming, and KIOXIA's new BG6 Series is set to offer affordable performance.

Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

KIOXIA has announced a new affordable range of PCIe Gen4 SSDs, the BG6 Series, the first to use the company's new 6th generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory. This means a performance uplift of 1.7 times its predecessor - the KIOXIA BG5 Series.

The new KIOXIA BG6 Series, image credit: KIOXIA.
The new KIOXIA BG6 Series, image credit: KIOXIA.

Using the M.2 2230 and M.2 2280 form factors, the KIOXIA BG6 Series has been designed to deliver speed at an affordable price point, with capacities of 256 GB, 512 GB, 1,024 GB, and 2,048 GB available. This ensures compatibility across various devices, from PCs to laptops to embedded devices and even something like Valve's Steam Deck.

Making full use of the PCIe Gen4 interface, the BG6 Series supports up to 6,000 MB/s sequential read and 5,300 MB/s sequential write (tested using the 1TB capacity variant) - which is a big jump over the BG5 Series' up to 3,500 MB/s sequential read and 2,900 MB/s sequential write.

The new KIOXIA BG6 Series performance, image credit: KIOXIA.
The new KIOXIA BG6 Series performance, image credit: KIOXIA.

The chart supplied by KIOXIA above shows the generational leap forward. Still, there are some additional features being brought to the table besides a bump to overall speed. The NVMe 1.4c feature set for improved thermal management and a DRAM-less design utilizing Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology is two.

Other notable specs and features for the KIOXIA BG6 Series include up to 850,000 IOPS random read and 900,000 IOPS random write, multiple voltage support profiles, and end-to-end data protection.

"Next-generation storage for commercial and personal mobile computing applications needs to keep pace with consumer demand for ultra mobility without compromise," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. "Our new KIOXIA BG6 SSDs deliver increased performance and density in a small footprint, making them well-suited to today's 'work and play from anywhere' lifestyle."

The KIOXIA BG6 Series will be displayed during Dell Technologies World, with sampling expected for OEM customers in the second half of 2023.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

