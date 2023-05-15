All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

WhatsApp for macOS gains a new group calling button but only for beta testers

Mac owners who use WhatsApp are getting the ability to place group calls but it's only available in beta form right now as testing continues.

WhatsApp for macOS gains a new group calling button but only for beta testers
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Mac users who also have WhatsApp at the center of their messaging world can now take advantage of a new addition to the app - so long as they're using the latest beta version.

WhatsApp has been making some changes to the way its Mac app works in recent weeks and now a new report suggests that it is working on bringing group calling to the Mac app as well.

WhatsApp for macOS gains a new group calling button but only for beta testers 02
Open Gallery 2

The WhatsApp beta watchers at WABetaInfo report that the previous version of the WhatsApp app on the Mac didn't allow group calls to be initiated with the button simply not working. Now however, a new beta appears to have improved matters with the button fully functional for some beta testers.

The report also notes that some users might see a different icon within the chat header that combined group calling and video calling in one, something that will likely be ironed out before the feature is rolled out to everyone.

Right now WABetaInfo reports that up to 32 people can join an ongoing audio call, although it appears that only seen van be added to the call at its inception. It also isn't yet clear what the limitation will be in terms of people able to join a video call.

With this new addition only available to some people using the latest beta, it isn't yet clear how long it will be before everyone using the public version of WhatsApp will be able to begin group calls from the Mac app. Thankfully, WhatsApp is normally pretty good at moving features from beta to the final shipping version of its apps.

Buy at Amazon

Renewed iPhone 14 Pro

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$929.97
$929.97$914.97$888.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2023 at 4:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wabetainfo.com, whatsapp.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.