LG's new UltraGear display features a massive ultrawide 49-inch 240Hz panel

LG's new UltraGear gaming monitor (49GR85DC) is a beast, as it features a curved 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 5,120 x 1,400 pixels, it's like having two 16:9 displays in one.

The new LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (49GR85DC), image credit: LG.

Ultrawide gaming monitors represent some of the most popular models out there, especially when it comes to delivering an immersive gaming experience. The wide cinematic view is brilliant for several games and great for expanding desktop real estate when it comes to productivity. On a side note, I've been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on an ultrawide, and outside of that game's performance issues, I wouldn't want to play it any other way.

However, most ultrawide displays come in the 21:9 aspect ratio flavor. The 31:9 aspect ratio of the LG UltraGear's 49-inch display goes one step further - and based on all the pixels, you'll probably need a high-end GPU from NVIDIA or AMD to get the most out of it. Though, it's worth noting that the total pixel count is still less than what you'd find on a 4K monitor.

In terms of other features, the new LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (49GR85DC) features a VA panel with a color rating of 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. And with that, it's also VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, so you'll get a premium HDR experience.

The monitor also supports both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, enabling the connection of multiple devices (including modern consoles) with inbuilt Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) modes letting you turn it into two monitors if need be. There's also inbuilt audio with DTS Headphone:X support, which is a nice add-on.

"As the gaming monitor market continues to mature and grow, so too does the demand for expansive displays offering high refresh rates and superb picture quality," said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president at LG. "Designed for gaming, but equally suited to multitasking, the new LG UltraGear is a versatile, premium display solution that shows our commitment and ability to satisfy the diverse needs of today's consumers."

The new LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (49GR85DC) is now available in the US, with a price point of USD 1,297.27 (via Amazon, link below). Here's a look at the full specs.

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (49GR85DC)