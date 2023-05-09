EA: Game IP is like comic books, lots of opportunities to grow across decades

EA has laid out an ambitious plan to stretch its IPs and game franchises and create games-as-a-platform, a concept that 343 Industries has tried with Halo Infinite.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

EA is doubling down on live services in a way that will cement its core franchises into a new kind of ecosystem. Well, it's not entirely new, it just has a fresh name. EA has coined the phrase Games-as-a-Platform, a concept that I had originally used to discuss the likes of Assassin's Creed Infinity and Halo Infinite, to illustrate its plans for the future.

So what exactly is Electronic Arts up to? The publisher has a grand vision of one franchise being spread across multiple dimensions, including free-to-play, premium, mobile--the works. Games-as-a-Platform is predicated on EA's four new business cornerstones.

Play - Actually playing the game Watch - Content streaming, Twitch, YouTube, etc. Create - User-generated content, think of the Sims and Battlefield custom games content Connect - Live services, multiplayer content, engagement-driven mechanics

Wilson delivered in-depth conversations on these concepts and how they fold into EA's overall plans. In reality, not much is changing. EA already operates most of its big games within the cross-synergistic pathways of these four main pillars. Moving forward, though, EA is open to greater levels of expansion and potential experimentation than ever before.

In fact, Wilson went so far as to say the future of EA's franchises is a bit like comic books from the late 90s and early 2000s where the worlds and IPs were expanded to a great degree across multiple storylines.

"There's incredible retention with Apex. There's ebbs and flows in our economic environments, but the teams on Apex are able to re-engage during these ebbs and flows," Wilson said when asked about the future of Apex.

"We'll continue to invest in the IP broadly, geographically, create new modalities of play, and storytelling--I don't think anything is off the table."

Hmmm...nothing's off the table...does that mean a Titanfall 3 could happen?

Wilson continues:

"As we think of game IP today, it's kind of like comic book IP of 20 years ago. The opportunities for us to continue to grow, expand, and stretch the nature of experiences across the next decade and beyond is unfettered."

Right now these concepts are just that--concepts. But the titles are coming, with new games like the free-to-play Skate co-mingling with other heavy-hitting GaaP-based games like The Sims, Battlefield, and Apex.

Below we have a more in-depth breakdown of EA's four-part plan that was taken from an earnings call from September 2022: