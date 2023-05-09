Google might give Pixel Buds A-Series away with Pixel 7a purchases

Google's Pixel 7a is now just around the corner and it seems that, at least in one country, someone is giving away a free pair of earbuds with each sale.

Google is set to announce its new budget smartphone the Pixel 7a in just a day - and the leaks are still coming.

The latest rumor comes via Twitter leaker SnoopyTech who shared a couple of photos of what appears to be marketing for the Australian launch of the Pixel 7a. And while that's interesting enough on its own, what really caught our eye was what's at the bottom. It appears that Google is giving away a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series if you buy its Pixel 7a.

Or at least, someone is. It isn't immediately clear from looking at what we see here whether this is a deal that is being run by Google or if it's something that has been put together by a third-party retailer. But if it's the former, we can likely expect that Google will run a similar promotion internationally.

The Pixel 7a is expected to retail for $799 which is $50 more than the Pixel 6a. Previous rumors already suggest that the Pixel 6a will hang around in the market, so it's likely that we will see Google choose to reduce the price of that handset to give the Pixel 7a a little more breathing space.

As for the specs, the Pixel 7a is set to come with a 6.1-inch display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. A primary 64-megapixel camera will handle photos with aplomb, we expect, while a Google Tensor G2 chip should ensure nobody is left waiting for the camera to do its thing.

Google is set to announce the Pixel 7a during its I/O developer conference tomorrow, May 10. We're also going to see the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet get confirmed release dates and prices at that event, too.